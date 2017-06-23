"Hello Sunshine" theme for West Palm gateway art
West Palm Beach will greet you with rays of morning sunshine, starting next year with the city's latest Art in Public Places addition. The city commission this week approved five gateway works of outdoor art, together titled "Hello Sunshine," by West Coast art collective Aphidoidea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08)
|Sat
|Tarah
|150
|Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa
|Sat
|BB Board
|2
|Influx of Section 8 residents upsets some unit ... (Oct '08)
|Fri
|Reality77
|415
|Baker Act or Not Baker Act
|Jun 23
|anonymous
|1
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Jun 23
|Visitor
|427
|Legal Notebook: New leadership for The Florida Bar
|Jun 21
|The Mick
|2
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Jun 20
|Det Mel Bernstein...
|5
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC