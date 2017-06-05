Heavy rain causing flooding, flight d...

Heavy rain causing flooding, flight delays in South Florida

17 hrs ago

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for South Florida, and meteorologists say there's a potential for flooding through 8 p.m. Wednesday. Record rainfall was recorded Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

