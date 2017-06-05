Greg Keffer
David Rockwell, founder and President of Rockwell Group, and Shawn Sullivan, partner, have appointed Greg Keffer as the company's newest partner, effective immediately. Mr Keffer, who joined Rockwell Group in 2012, will continue to serve as Studio Leader of his 35-person team, and lead architecture and interiors projects, including hospitality, luxury residential, workplace environments and cultural projects in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.
