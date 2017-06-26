Gov. Scott goes to DC to save health tax cuts. Make $200K? Win.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said he is heading to Washington this week to stick up for taxpayers at risk of getting overlooked in the obsessive focus on millions who could lose health care or get charged more. That's good news for taxpayers making more than $200,000 a year, who risk being denied major tax cuts if the GOP House and Senate fail to agree on an Obamacare overhaul.

