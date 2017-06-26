Gov. Scott goes to DC to save health tax cuts. Make $200K? Win.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott said he is heading to Washington this week to stick up for taxpayers at risk of getting overlooked in the obsessive focus on millions who could lose health care or get charged more. That's good news for taxpayers making more than $200,000 a year, who risk being denied major tax cuts if the GOP House and Senate fail to agree on an Obamacare overhaul.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08)
|Sat
|Tarah
|150
|Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa
|Sat
|BB Board
|2
|Influx of Section 8 residents upsets some unit ... (Oct '08)
|Fri
|Reality77
|415
|Baker Act or Not Baker Act
|Jun 23
|anonymous
|1
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Jun 23
|Visitor
|427
|Legal Notebook: New leadership for The Florida Bar
|Jun 21
|The Mick
|2
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Jun 20
|Det Mel Bernstein...
|5
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC