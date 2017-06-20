Girls basketball: Tracy Wolfe staying on as Oxbridge Academy coach

Oxbridge Academy coach Tracy Wolfe instructs her players during the Class 5A regional finals against the Tampa Catholic in West Palm Beach, Feb. 17. Wolfe, who has coached Oxbridge for the past two seasons, said she had just taken a different position at the school, moving from teaching to the admissions department. Under Wolfe, the ThunderWolves are 38-17.

