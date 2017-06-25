Game night Monday on waterfront green
Blogger, Tweeter and international man of mystery Aaron Wormus will host a free community game night at 5 p.m. Monday, June 26, at West Palm Beach's waterfront green. Wormus, the "guy" behind the aGuyonClematis Twitter account and blog, will lead the event at the city's outdoor art exhibition, Aesop's Tables, where picnic tables are painted with themes of Aesop's fables.
