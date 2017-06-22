Fort Pierce man struck by lightning dies
The National Weather Service is reporting that a Fort Pierce man who was struck by lightning May 17 has died. According to an incident report, construction worker Guadalupe Salinas was working on a pool and clubhouse in northern Martin County when he was struck.
