Fort Pierce man struck by lightning dies

Fort Pierce man struck by lightning dies

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Palm Beach Post

The National Weather Service is reporting that a Fort Pierce man who was struck by lightning May 17 has died. According to an incident report, construction worker Guadalupe Salinas was working on a pool and clubhouse in northern Martin County when he was struck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Baker Act or Not Baker Act 7 hr anonymous 1
News Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08) 14 hr Visitor 427
News Legal Notebook: New leadership for The Florida Bar Wed The Mick 2
News Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru... Jun 20 Det Mel Bernstein... 5
News Boynton officers involved in 2014 beating case ... Jun 18 Coward cops 1
News Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa Jun 16 BB Board 1
Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13) Jun 15 Musikologist 9
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,272 • Total comments across all topics: 281,972,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC