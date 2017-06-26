Former Bak Middle treasurer arrested on forgery charges
The former treasurer at Bak Middle School of the Arts has been arrested on forgery charges, nine months after being cleared on other criminal charges that stemmed from the same case. Cathleen Spring, 53, of West Palm Beach, was arrested Friday on four counts of forgery and falsifying document charges.
