For his return to government, Mark Foley takes a baby step
Ten years ago, the Republican congressman from Palm Beach and the Treasure Coast resigned in disgrace after the publication of racy text messages he sent to young, male U.S. Congress pages, at times during lawmaking debates. He spends his time facilitating private business transactions, mostly in real estate and banking.
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legal Notebook: New leadership for The Florida Bar
|Wed
|The Mick
|2
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Tue
|Det Mel Bernstein...
|5
|Boynton officers involved in 2014 beating case ...
|Jun 18
|Coward cops
|1
|Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa
|Jun 16
|BB Board
|1
|Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Jun 15
|Musikologist
|9
|Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago
|Jun 14
|Parent
|4
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Jun 12
|Craig
|76
