Florida deputy hit with dozens of child porn charges
A Florida deputy has been busted after at least 30 porn videos and pictures of children were found on his laptop and phone, according to authorities. Adam Godbey of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was hit with two dozen child porn charges, according to the Palm Beach Post .
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Veteran in desperate need
|Thu
|Veteran supporter
|1
|paul's motel 5445 lake worth rd greenacres -drugs (Nov '13)
|Jun 28
|Been there
|36
|Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08)
|Jun 27
|BECHT is a rodent
|151
|Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa
|Jun 24
|BB Board
|2
|Influx of Section 8 residents upsets some unit ... (Oct '08)
|Jun 23
|Reality77
|415
|Baker Act or Not Baker Act
|Jun 23
|anonymous
|1
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Jun 23
|Visitor
|427
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC