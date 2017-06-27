FBI informant accused of running fraud while undercover for feds

The last time Mohammed Agbareia was accused of fraud, he pleaded guilty, got a break on his punishment, moved to Palm Beach County and worked as an informant for the FBI providing information on "national security investigations." But federal prosecutors believe Agbareia went right back to committing fraud almost immediately after he got out of prison - and while he was providing undercover help to the FBI, according to criminal charges filed.

