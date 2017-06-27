FBI informant accused of running fraud while undercover for feds
The last time Mohammed Agbareia was accused of fraud, he pleaded guilty, got a break on his punishment, moved to Palm Beach County and worked as an informant for the FBI providing information on "national security investigations." But federal prosecutors believe Agbareia went right back to committing fraud almost immediately after he got out of prison - and while he was providing undercover help to the FBI, according to criminal charges filed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08)
|8 hr
|BECHT is a rodent
|151
|Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa
|Jun 24
|BB Board
|2
|Influx of Section 8 residents upsets some unit ... (Oct '08)
|Jun 23
|Reality77
|415
|Baker Act or Not Baker Act
|Jun 23
|anonymous
|1
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Jun 23
|Visitor
|427
|Legal Notebook: New leadership for The Florida Bar
|Jun 21
|The Mick
|2
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Jun 20
|Det Mel Bernstein...
|5
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC