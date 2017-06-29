FBI informant accused of fraud has preyed on charitable people for years, community leaders say
Agbareia, now 51, began working as an informant after he was extradited from Canada to Alabama and pleaded guilty to operating a similar fraud in 2006 when he was 37, court records show. Muslim groups had already spent years lobbying for his extradition and helping investigators to try to catch him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Veteran in desperate need
|3 hr
|Veteran supporter
|1
|paul's motel 5445 lake worth rd greenacres -drugs (Nov '13)
|Wed
|Been there
|36
|Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08)
|Jun 27
|BECHT is a rodent
|151
|Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa
|Jun 24
|BB Board
|2
|Influx of Section 8 residents upsets some unit ... (Oct '08)
|Jun 23
|Reality77
|415
|Baker Act or Not Baker Act
|Jun 23
|anonymous
|1
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Jun 23
|Visitor
|427
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC