Failing Broward golf course giving way to development

The Broward County Planning Council recommended Thursday allowing Crystal Lake Golf Club in Deerfield Beach to replace its greens and fairways with up to 415 single-family and townhouse units. Attendance at Crystal Lake and many other courses has been declining, and local governments have felt increasing pressure by developers to allow new uses on the failing courses , especially in South Florida where there is little other vacant land left to build on.

