Failing Broward golf course giving way to development
The Broward County Planning Council recommended Thursday allowing Crystal Lake Golf Club in Deerfield Beach to replace its greens and fairways with up to 415 single-family and townhouse units. Attendance at Crystal Lake and many other courses has been declining, and local governments have felt increasing pressure by developers to allow new uses on the failing courses , especially in South Florida where there is little other vacant land left to build on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legal Notebook: New leadership for The Florida Bar
|Wed
|The Mick
|2
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Jun 20
|Det Mel Bernstein...
|5
|Boynton officers involved in 2014 beating case ...
|Jun 18
|Coward cops
|1
|Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa
|Jun 16
|BB Board
|1
|Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Jun 15
|Musikologist
|9
|Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago
|Jun 14
|Parent
|4
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Jun 12
|Craig
|76
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC