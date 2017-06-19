Experience one of the most entertaining comedy weekend ever
Therefore you deserve to laugh long and hard from the best of hilarious comedians in the entertainment industry - Benji Brown. Benji Brown will be performing at the Palm Beach Improv Comedy Club June 30th through July 2nd in West Palm Beach, Florida; an upcoming weekend of comedy shows.
