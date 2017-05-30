Exclusive: Special counsel Mueller to probe ex-Trump aide Flynn's Turkey ties
U.S. National Security Advisor Michael Flynn boards Air Force One at West Palm Beach International airport in West Palm Beach, Florida U.S. on February 12, 2017. Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating possible ties between the Trump election campaign and Russia, is expanding his probe to include a grand jury investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, three sources told Reuters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 29
|Lily
|34
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|May 28
|I am his son
|38
|Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago
|May 28
|Nowell421
|1
|Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
|Lake Worth Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|May 24
|Voo Doo Victim
|6
|Free Relationship Classes
|May 22
|SmartPBC
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC