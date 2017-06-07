Ex-wife of accused Ponzi schemer lied about where he was, feds say
A Delray Beach woman, the ex-wife of a colorful accused Ponzi schemer who spent 20 years on the lam before he was arrested here in April, has been charged with lying when she told federal investigators she did not know the whereabouts of her former spouse. Instead, Cecily Sturge was helping her ex-husband hide from the law by passing him off as her brother, named Cameron Sturge, a retired paleontologist in need of a place to stay, authorities said.
