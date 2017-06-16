Ex-Cardinal Newman F John Collins on his Heat workout: - One of the moments I'll never forget'
The former Cardinal Newman basketball standout has traveled around the country to work out for the Kings, Lakers, Nuggets, Trail Blazers, Pistons, Bulls and Hornets during this busy evaluation process leading up to the June 22 NBA draft. But Wednesday's workout for the Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena felt a little different.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa
|Fri
|BB Board
|1
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Fri
|Trump is a joke
|4
|Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Thu
|Musikologist
|9
|Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago
|Jun 14
|Parent
|4
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Jun 12
|Craig
|76
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 29
|Lily
|34
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|May 28
|I am his son
|38
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC