Ex-Cardinal Newman F John Collins on ...

Ex-Cardinal Newman F John Collins on his Heat workout: - One of the moments I'll never forget'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

The former Cardinal Newman basketball standout has traveled around the country to work out for the Kings, Lakers, Nuggets, Trail Blazers, Pistons, Bulls and Hornets during this busy evaluation process leading up to the June 22 NBA draft. But Wednesday's workout for the Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena felt a little different.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa Fri BB Board 1
News Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru... Fri Trump is a joke 4
Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13) Thu Musikologist 9
Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago Jun 14 Parent 4
checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08) Jun 12 Craig 76
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) May 29 Lily 34
News Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07) May 28 I am his son 38
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,359 • Total comments across all topics: 281,826,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC