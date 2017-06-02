Democrat running for Florida governor...

Democrat running for Florida governor brings up rival's father

9 hrs ago

Winter Park businessman and Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Chris King introduced himself to Palm Beach County Democratic activists on Thursday night, calling himself a "progressive entrepreneur" who can end decades of futility for Democrats in Florida governor races. First-time candidate King, 38, told attendees at the monthly county Democratic Party meeting outside West Palm Beach that he was a freshman in high school the last time a Democrat won a governor's race.

West Palm Beach, FL

