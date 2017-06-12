Cuban Americans react to policy changes
Some we spoke to say the decision to roll back President Obama's policy is a step in the right direction but it might not be enough to stop the problems caused by the communist government. "I lost my father there but couldn't go to the funeral," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa
|20 hr
|BB Board
|1
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|23 hr
|Trump is a joke
|4
|Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Thu
|Musikologist
|9
|Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago
|Jun 14
|Parent
|4
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Jun 12
|Craig
|76
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 29
|Lily
|34
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|May 28
|I am his son
|38
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC