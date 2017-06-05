Crews doubling efforts to clean storm drains
Areal Flood Advisory issued June 6 at 4:55PM EDT expiring June 6 at 9:00PM EDT in effect for: Broward, Miami-Dade Areal Flood Watch issued June 6 at 3:39PM EDT expiring June 7 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Broward, Collier, Hendry, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach Areal Flood Advisory issued June 6 at 2:46PM EDT expiring June 6 at 5:45PM EDT in effect for: Broward WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.- - When it's coming down hard in Pineapple Park, Manny Meant, 19, doesn't mind. "I like the rain because it's really calming."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago
|Jun 2
|Welcoming Commitee
|3
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 29
|Lily
|34
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|May 28
|I am his son
|38
|Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
|Lake Worth Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|May 24
|Voo Doo Victim
|6
|Free Relationship Classes
|May 22
|SmartPBC
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC