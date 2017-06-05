Crews doubling efforts to clean storm drains

Areal Flood Advisory issued June 6 at 4:55PM EDT expiring June 6 at 9:00PM EDT in effect for: Broward, Miami-Dade Areal Flood Watch issued June 6 at 3:39PM EDT expiring June 7 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Broward, Collier, Hendry, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach Areal Flood Advisory issued June 6 at 2:46PM EDT expiring June 6 at 5:45PM EDT in effect for: Broward WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.- - When it's coming down hard in Pineapple Park, Manny Meant, 19, doesn't mind. "I like the rain because it's really calming."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.