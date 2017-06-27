Cops: Man robbed stylist after getting dreads
A suburban West Palm Beach man is accused of robbing a professional hair stylist during his appointment to add dreadlocks, according to a probable cause affidavit. However, when she asked him to pay, Jean-Louis, 19, responded by pointing a handgun at the stylist and demanding money from her, the victim told the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
