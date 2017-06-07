Can gloomy skies brings on the blues?

South Florida hasn't seen much sunshine in the past six days and isn't expected to see clear skies at least through the weekend. "If our sunny weather pattern is about to change, people may indeed feel gloomier and not even understand why because it's just not something we see here a whole lot," said Pamela Gionfriddo, chief executive officer of the Mental Health Association of Palm Beach County, in a 2015 story about seasonal affective disorder.

