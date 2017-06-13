Brightline rail will start with deeply discounted fares
The new Brightline rail service linking Miami to West Palm Beach with a stop in Fort Lauderdale will start with deeply discounted fares when it takes its first runs in late summer and offers full service in the early fall, CEO Dave Howard says. While he wouldn't reveal the fare structure, Mr. Howard told a Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce transportation meeting last week that the discounted cost is "going to be less than the cost of driving your car."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami Today.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|22 hr
|Det Mel Bernstein...
|2
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Mon
|Craig
|76
|Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago
|Jun 2
|Welcoming Commitee
|3
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 29
|Lily
|34
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|May 28
|I am his son
|38
|Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
|Lake Worth Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC