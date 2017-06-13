Briefly: Dog poop; Surprise baby; Stinky clamshells
Police in Florida say an argument between two men over dog poop has left one in jail and another with a knife wound to the hand. The Palm Beach Post reports 33-year-old Ricardo Garcia Sanchez was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|22 hr
|Det Mel Bernstein...
|2
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Mon
|Craig
|76
|Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago
|Jun 2
|Welcoming Commitee
|3
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 29
|Lily
|34
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|May 28
|I am his son
|38
|Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
|Lake Worth Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC