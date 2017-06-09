Boynton Beach Blues: Boynton Cops Facing Federal Charges
A federal grand jury in West Palm Beach, Florida, returned a six-count indictment yesterday charging Boynton Beach Police Officer Michael Brown and former Boynton Beach Police Officers Justin Harris and Ronald Ryan, Jr. , with unlawfully assaulting an arrestee, J.B., during a traffic stop on August 20, 2014 and then filing false reports of the incident. Boynton Beach Police Sergeant Phillip Antico is charged in the indictment with filing a false report of the incident and obstructing justice during the incident.
