Best Father's Day ever for golf champ...

Best Father's Day ever for golf champ's dad

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system... Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death. Paris police say a security operation is under way in the Champs-Elysees shopping district and are urging people to avoid the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boynton officers involved in 2014 beating case ... Sun Coward cops 1
News Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa Jun 16 BB Board 1
News Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru... Jun 16 Trump is a joke 4
Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13) Jun 15 Musikologist 9
Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago Jun 14 Parent 4
checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08) Jun 12 Craig 76
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) May 29 Lily 34
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at June 20 at 3:18AM EDT

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,978 • Total comments across all topics: 281,889,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC