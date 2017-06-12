Appeals court being asked to overturn 'stand your ground' ruling in case of Broward deputy
An appeals court is considering dismissing a manslaughter charge against a Broward deputy who fatally shot a man carrying an air rifle. Oral arguments were scheduled for Tuesday before the 4th District Court of Appeal in West Palm Beach by prosecutors and the attorney for Broward Sheriff's Office Deputy Peter Peraza.
