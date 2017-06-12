Appeals court being asked to overturn...

Appeals court being asked to overturn 'stand your ground' ruling in case of Broward deputy

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

An appeals court is considering dismissing a manslaughter charge against a Broward deputy who fatally shot a man carrying an air rifle. Oral arguments were scheduled for Tuesday before the 4th District Court of Appeal in West Palm Beach by prosecutors and the attorney for Broward Sheriff's Office Deputy Peter Peraza.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru... 3 hr Det Mel Bernstein... 2
checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08) 14 hr Craig 76
Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago Jun 2 Welcoming Commitee 3
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) May 29 Lily 34
News Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07) May 28 I am his son 38
Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13) May 24 Musikologist 9
Lake Worth Music Thread (Oct '13) May 24 Musikologist 9
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,157 • Total comments across all topics: 281,729,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC