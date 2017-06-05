Across U.S., thousands rallying and m...

Across U.S., thousands rallying and marching for LGBT rights

1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

In Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and dozens of other cities across the U.S., supporters of LGBT rights mobilized for marches and rallies Sunday, celebrating their gains but angered over threats to those advances. The centerpiece event, the Equality March in Washington, was endorsed by virtually every major national advocacy group working on behalf of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Americans.

