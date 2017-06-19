A detailed look at Jupiter Riverbend ...

A detailed look at Jupiter Riverbend Park's $3 million overhaul

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

The $3 million in improvements of Riverbend/Loxahatchee River Battlefield Park, which many park users say are long overdue, is on schedule to roll out in late August. Many are looking forward to what they say is the biggest step forward - drinking water and toilets at the one-square-mile county park on the south side of Indiantown Road about a mile west of Florida's Turnpike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boynton officers involved in 2014 beating case ... Sun Coward cops 1
News Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa Jun 16 BB Board 1
News Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru... Jun 16 Trump is a joke 4
Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13) Jun 15 Musikologist 9
Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago Jun 14 Parent 4
checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08) Jun 12 Craig 76
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) May 29 Lily 34
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at June 20 at 3:18AM EDT

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Mexico
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,856 • Total comments across all topics: 281,884,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC