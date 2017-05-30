5 Things to Know in Florida for June 2
A three-day sales tax holiday on hurricane preparation supplies starts Friday and will last through Sunday. During that period, state and local sales taxes will not be charged on batteries, gas containers, flashlights and portable generators costing $750 or less.
