2 Men Got in a Fight Over Dog Poop. I...

2 Men Got in a Fight Over Dog Poop. It Didn't End Well

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Time

Police in Florida say an argument between two men over dog poop has left one in jail and another with a knife wound to the hand. reports 33-year-old Ricardo Garcia Sanchez was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru... 22 hr Det Mel Bernstein... 2
checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08) Mon Craig 76
Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago Jun 2 Welcoming Commitee 3
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) May 29 Lily 34
News Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07) May 28 I am his son 38
Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13) May 24 Musikologist 9
Lake Worth Music Thread (Oct '13) May 24 Musikologist 9
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,196 • Total comments across all topics: 281,748,025

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC