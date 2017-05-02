WPB strip club sued for about $1.8 mi...

WPB strip club sued for about $1.8 million for using models' photos

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

A West Palm Beach strip club owes eight California models as much as $1.8 million for using their photos to lure customers without their permission, according to a lawsuit filed last week in Palm Beach County Circuit Court. T's Lounge Gentlemen's Club has been sold and now is called Ultra Gentlemen's Lounge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lantana Music Thread (Oct '13) 5 hr Musikologist 9
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) Mon Inspector Clusoe 31
News Eye doctor accused of bribing Sen. Menendez con... Apr 29 tomin cali 2
The "Real" Shiny Sheet: Palm Beach Apr 28 Matt 9
News Donald Trump has 'dangerous mental illness' - s... Apr 27 Humanspirit 5
News West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls Apr 27 25or6to4 1
News Jury deliberating in eye doctor's $105M Medicar... Apr 26 RustyS 1
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Palm Beach County was issued at May 02 at 5:40PM EDT

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,604 • Total comments across all topics: 280,723,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC