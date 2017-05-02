WPB strip club sued for about $1.8 million for using models' photos
A West Palm Beach strip club owes eight California models as much as $1.8 million for using their photos to lure customers without their permission, according to a lawsuit filed last week in Palm Beach County Circuit Court. T's Lounge Gentlemen's Club has been sold and now is called Ultra Gentlemen's Lounge.
