WPB lawyer wins battle to sue disgraced comedian Bill Cosby in civil court

A West Palm Beach lawyer has gotten the go-ahead to continue to sue Bill Cosby in California on behalf of a model who claims the disgraced actor sexually assaulted her at a 2008 party at the Playboy Mansion. A California judge ruled a civil lawsuit attorney Spencer Kuvin filed on behalf of model Chloe Goins could move forward, Kuvin said in a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.