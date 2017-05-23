WPB lawyer wins battle to sue disgrac...

WPB lawyer wins battle to sue disgraced comedian Bill Cosby in civil court

Read more: Palm Beach Post

A West Palm Beach lawyer has gotten the go-ahead to continue to sue Bill Cosby in California on behalf of a model who claims the disgraced actor sexually assaulted her at a 2008 party at the Playboy Mansion. A California judge ruled a civil lawsuit attorney Spencer Kuvin filed on behalf of model Chloe Goins could move forward, Kuvin said in a press release.

