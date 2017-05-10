Why Trump protesters are being squeez...

Why Trump protesters are being squeezed off tiny island

16 hrs ago

Space for sign waving and speeches is shrinking on what has turned into Protest Island near President Donald Trump's Palm Beach estate. Fences and police barricades are closing off territory on tiny Bingham Island, just east of the Southern Boulevard bridge, near Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club.

West Palm Beach, FL

