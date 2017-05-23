WFTL/West Palm Beach's Rich Stevens Still In ICU

ALPHA MEDIA News-Talk WFTL-A/WEST PALM BEACH-FORT LAUDERDALE host RICH STEVENS remains in intensive care at DELRAY MEDICAL CENTER in DELRAY BEACH, FL for treatment of a blood clot on the brain and related symptoms. STEVENS has been been in the hospital for over two weeks; he posted an update to Facebook YESTERDAY saying that he remains in the Trauma ICU.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.