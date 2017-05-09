West Palm to seek developer for downtown - Tent Site'
West Palm Beach is soliciting development offers for its Tent Site, the prominent piece of vacant land at the intersection of Okeechobee Boulevard and U.S. 1, a gateway to downtown at the heart of the city's worsening traffic problems. Unsolicited offers have been coming in, the most recent one from a major nationwide developer, Charles S. Cohen , who also has been hoping to redevelop the old Carefree Theatre site several blocks to the south.
