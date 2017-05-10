Volunteers build home for local singl...

Volunteers build home for local single mom

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WPTV Local News

In honor of National Women Build Week, many set out to continue building a new home for a deserving local single mother. With a hammer and nails in hand, volunteers from Habitat For Humanity and Lowe's were hard at work on a home on 17th Street in West Palm Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What does trump mean for America 18 hr Harley riding US ... 1
checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08) Sat Craig 75
News Palm Beach Co first state in tourism for Feb Sat Jeff Epstein 1
Grandmother Steals from Grandaughter - Century ... May 12 lover 2
Andrea Grason first class slut a number one pie... May 10 Burger Bar 2
Century Village Boca Exeter C Grandmother - Ste... May 9 anonymous 1
News News Casey Anthony spotted out drinking at Flor... May 8 Murphey_Law 9
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,305 • Total comments across all topics: 281,025,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC