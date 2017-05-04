VIDEO: SunFest forecast for Friday: Widespread rain, isolated thunderstorms
A cold front pushing through the state Friday will mean widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms that may last through evening. National Weather Service forecasters in Miami said severe weather is not expected, but a few gusty storms with winds up to 30 mph could roll through, especially in the afternoon.
