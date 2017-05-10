Uber driver accused of raping passenger after music festival
A South Florida Uber driver was arrested after he allegedly picked up a woman from a weekend music festival and then sexually assaulted her in his vehicle before raping her in her home. Police in Jupiter arrested Gary Kitchings Monday night and charged him with kidnapping, sexual battery and burglary, the Palm Beach Post reported.
