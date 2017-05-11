Three CityPlace tenants fend off evictions
Revolutions Bowling Bar & Grille at CityPlace recently brought aboard a new food operator, which is a good thing for the bowling alley's financial future: Late last year, Revolutions quietly fended off not one but two eviction lawsuits filed against it by CityPlace, according to court records. Revolutions isn't alone.
