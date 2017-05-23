The viral - Unicorn Milkshake' trend has made its way to Boca Raton
A Boca Raton restaurant is now offering the trendy and Instagram-worthy "Unicorn Milkshake," a frozen treat that's sweeping social media. Relish & More , a burger joint at the plaza at Northwest 20th Street and Federal Highway with another location in West Palm Beach, is now offering a "Rainbow Unicorn Milkshake" for a limited time, according to the restaurant.
