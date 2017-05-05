The FBI Is Conducting Interviews Over Alleged Bank Fraud By Bernie Sanders' Wife
Federal investigators are conducting interviews in Florida regarding accusations Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' wife, Jane Sanders, defrauded a bank while serving as president of the now-defunct Burlington College. Allegations Jane Sanders falsified loan documents to expand the campus of Burlington College, which collapsed into bankruptcy in May 2016, swirled more than a year prior.
