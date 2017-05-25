Team-Bios 40 mins ago 7:42 p.m.Eric Glasser
I joined WTSP in May 2010 as a multi-award-winning journalist with nearly three decades of experience in some of the nation's largest cities. My career began while still attending the University of Florida, where I earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism and Telecommunications.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Wed
|Musikologist
|9
|Lake Worth Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Wed
|Musikologist
|9
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|Wed
|Voo Doo Victim
|6
|Free Relationship Classes
|May 22
|SmartPBC
|1
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 22
|Bye bye
|33
|West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls
|May 18
|Hidden Lesson
|2
|LEAK: Palm Beach School District Tells Employee...
|May 18
|Hidden Lesson
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC