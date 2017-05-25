Suspect arrested in 2013 Florida scho...

Suspect arrested in 2013 Florida school slayings

19 hrs ago Read more: WDBO-AM Orlando

A suspect in the 2013 slayings of two janitors at a prestigious Florida arts schools has been flown back from Colombia to face murder charges. West Palm Beach police say FBI agents flew Javier Burgos back this week and that he confessed to detectives Thursday to shooting Ted Orama and Christopher Marshall on June 19, 2013, at the Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts.

