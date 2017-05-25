Suspect arrested in 2013 Florida school slayings

A suspect in the 2013 slayings of two janitors at a prestigious Florida arts schools has been flown back from Colombia to face murder charges. West Palm Beach police say FBI agents flew Javier Burgos back this week and that he confessed to detectives Thursday to shooting Ted Orama and Christopher Marshall on June 19, 2013, at the Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts.

