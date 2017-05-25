Suspect arrested in 2013 Florida school slayings
A suspect in the 2013 slayings of two janitors at a prestigious Florida arts schools has been flown back from Colombia to face murder charges. West Palm Beach police say FBI agents flew Javier Burgos back this week and that he confessed to detectives Thursday to shooting Ted Orama and Christopher Marshall on June 19, 2013, at the Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDBO-AM Orlando.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Wed
|Musikologist
|9
|Lake Worth Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Wed
|Musikologist
|9
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|Wed
|Voo Doo Victim
|6
|Free Relationship Classes
|May 22
|SmartPBC
|1
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 22
|Bye bye
|33
|West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls
|May 18
|Hidden Lesson
|2
|LEAK: Palm Beach School District Tells Employee...
|May 18
|Hidden Lesson
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC