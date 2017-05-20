Surgery soon for Ft. Lauderdale firef...

Surgery soon for Ft. Lauderdale firefighter critically injured in crash

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

They risk their lives every day to keep our community safe, but tonight one of South Florida's bravest firefighters is the one in need of help, paralyzed after a car accident. Sauvens "Vince" Castelly, was was just a few miles from home and his pregnant wife when tragedy struck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls Thu Hidden Lesson 2
News LEAK: Palm Beach School District Tells Employee... Thu Hidden Lesson 1
News Lake Worth may outlaw panhandling on major roads May 18 DarkFrontier 2
What does trump mean for America May 18 Just saying 2
grandmother steals from grandaughter custodial ... May 15 anonymous 1
checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08) May 13 Craig 75
News Palm Beach Co first state in tourism for Feb May 13 Jeff Epstein 1
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at May 21 at 3:53AM EDT

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,779 • Total comments across all topics: 281,166,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC