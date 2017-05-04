Storage units robbed in Jupiter and around Palm Beach County

Two recent burglaries at public storage facilities in Jupiter are among the several hundred throughout Palm Beach County that have been burglarized since February. Burglaries were reported in Jupiter at Public Storage in the 5100 block of Military Trail on March 27 and in the 900 block of Military Trail on April 5. A storage facility on Okeechobee Boulevard , just east of Military Trail in suburban West Palm Beach, was a recent target, the sheriff's office said.

