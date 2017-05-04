Sprouts, PetSmart & Orange Theory Fitness Confirmed To Anchor Old Alberstons Plaza
The long held debate and guessing game about what store if any, might occupy the more than 55,000 sq. ft. former Alberstons grocery store building that has been sitting vacant for the past few years in Valrico is officially over.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Osprey Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News Casey Anthony spotted out drinking at Flor...
|12 hr
|Murphey_Law
|7
|Strange Hooker (Jun '10)
|13 hr
|Simplex23
|54
|Jewelry salesman feared for his life in deadly ... (May '08)
|17 hr
|ME JULIO
|4
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|May 3
|Cat hater ll
|426
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 3
|JULIO
|32
|Lantana Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 2
|Musikologist
|9
|Eye doctor accused of bribing Sen. Menendez con...
|Apr 29
|tomin cali
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC