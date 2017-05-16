Sober homes fraudster who gave drugs ...

Sober homes fraudster who gave drugs to addicts and prostituted patients faces prison

5 hrs ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Kenneth Chatman, 46, was accused of billing insurance companies for fraudulent drug tests, allowing clients in treatment to use drugs and forcing vulnerable female patients to prostitute themselves. Kenneth Chatman, 46, was accused of billing insurance companies for fraudulent drug tests, allowing clients in treatment to use drugs and forcing vulnerable female patients to prostitute themselves.

West Palm Beach, FL

