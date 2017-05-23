Six new restaurants opening this summer: Burgerim, Rocco's Tacos, American Social
Feeling a little peckish? You're in luck, with a big raft of new restaurants poised to launch, including three at International Plaza . In the fast-casual arena, Burgerim is opening in late July at 800 N Franklin St., Tampa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13)
|6 hr
|Musikologist
|9
|Lake Worth Music Thread (Oct '13)
|6 hr
|Musikologist
|9
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|17 hr
|Voo Doo Victim
|6
|Free Relationship Classes
|May 22
|SmartPBC
|1
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 22
|Bye bye
|33
|West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls
|May 18
|Hidden Lesson
|2
|LEAK: Palm Beach School District Tells Employee...
|May 18
|Hidden Lesson
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC