Severe storms forecast this week, 60 mph winds, isolated tornadoes possible

Severe weather is forecast to precede a cold front approaching Florida this week with the possibility of strong thunderstorms, 60 mph winds and tornadoes. Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Miami said the timing of the storms is still unclear, but they are expecting them sometime Wednesday through Thursday.

